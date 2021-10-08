11,478 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

