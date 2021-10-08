10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.50.

Shares of TXG opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.21.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,417 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

