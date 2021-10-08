1,020 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $272.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.05 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

