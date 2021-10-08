$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.