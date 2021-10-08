$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

WDAY stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.86. The company had a trading volume of 781,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,275. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.86. Workday has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

