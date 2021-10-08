$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $82.98. 1,027,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,257. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

