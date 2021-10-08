$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.90. 3,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $8,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 197,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

