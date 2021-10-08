$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.12 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,462 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

