$0.72 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. Avaya reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 1,480,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Avaya by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

