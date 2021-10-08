$0.53 EPS Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Overstock.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Overstock.com stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 4.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Overstock.com by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

