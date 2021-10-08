$0.32 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,005,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,034 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

