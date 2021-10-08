$0.32 EPS Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. BGSF reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.