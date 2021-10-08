-$0.30 EPS Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

WINT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,703. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

