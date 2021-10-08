$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,870. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

