$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,870. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.