-$0.10 EPS Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.78.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

