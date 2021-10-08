$0.03 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Q2 has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

