$0.02 EPS Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. SunPower posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,077. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

