Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $237,407.63 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $237,407.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 30th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00.

Shares of ZUO opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after buying an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at $17,934,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

