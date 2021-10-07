Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,712,855.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.84 and a 200 day moving average of $332.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

