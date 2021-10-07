Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Trading Down 20.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)’s share price fell 20.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.55 and last traded at $89.73. 269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

