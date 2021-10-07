Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to “Buy”

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

