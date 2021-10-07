Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Buy

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LXU opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.48. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Shares of LSB Industries are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. Analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,876,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 108.9% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 236,646 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 595.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 186,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

