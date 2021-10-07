Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $263.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $240.82 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -137.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

