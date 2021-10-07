Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to “Buy”

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70. Compass has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

