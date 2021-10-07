Zacks Investment Research Lowers Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) to Hold

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $226.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have outpaced the industry year to date thanks to a robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter 2021. This marked the company’s fourth straight earnings beat and fifth consecutive sales surprise. Both earnings and sales increased year over year owing to robust sales across all segments. Snap-on remains on track with its Value Creation model and other cost-reduction initiatives. Its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. Higher sales volume and gains from RCI initiatives led to margin expansion, which boosted the bottom line. However, higher restructuring costs and unfavorable currency movements remain headwinds. The company’s operating income included $4 million of restructuring costs, while gross margin included 30 bps of costs in the second quarter.”

SNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

NYSE:SNA opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

