Zacks Investment Research Lowers ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.