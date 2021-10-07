Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE ENVA opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,058 shares of company stock valued at $600,153. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

