Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $498.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.