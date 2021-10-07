Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 234,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

