Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) to Sell

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Get WANdisco alerts:

OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.97. WANdisco has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WANdisco (WANSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.