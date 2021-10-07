Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Hold

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.42 and its 200 day moving average is $252.58. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in NICE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

