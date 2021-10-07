Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Sell

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 174.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

