Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRA. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

KRA stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Kraton has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

