Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $607.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPAM is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Strong performance of the Business Information & Media, the company’s largest industry vertical, is driving top-line. The company is benefiting from growth across all geographies and multiple industry verticals. The latest forecast for worldwide IT spending by Gartner is a positive for EPAM. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, competition from companies like Accenture and Infosys is a constant pressure. Notably, the company’s largest delivery centers are located in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Any escalation in the ongoing conflict is likely to disrupt the company’s overall business operations and therefore, hurt its revenues.”

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $571.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $582.17 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $648.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $608.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.