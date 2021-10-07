Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 311,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

