Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $208.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expected fall in BD’s Medication Management Solutions unit in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is discouraging. The company’s operation in a significantly consolidated medical technology industry is worrying. Other headwinds like BD’s operation in a stiff competitive market and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed its industry. Yet, BD’s robust segmental performances, along with solid geographical revenues, in fiscal third-quarter are impressive. Regulatory approvals and slew of launches over the past few months are encouraging. BD’s slew of strategic deals also augurs well. Expansion of both margins bodes well . A raised financial outlook amid pandemic-led uncertainties is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. BD’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than expected.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.25 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

