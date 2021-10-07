Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Hold

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -789.22 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,783 shares of company stock worth $24,394,765. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

