Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce $887.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the highest is $894.79 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,128 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 827,899 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $119,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,261 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Xilinx by 4.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,321 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.38. 21,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

