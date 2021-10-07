Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 109,743 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 780,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

