Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 930,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 20.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 2.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 25.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

