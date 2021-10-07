Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.58 Million

Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report $32.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $23.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $122.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $126.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $188.39 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

FLXN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 842,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $887,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

