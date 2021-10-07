Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post sales of $731.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $736.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.69. 9,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,366. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $19,298,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comerica by 77,841.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

