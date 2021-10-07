Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Aviat Networks posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNW. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.06 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

