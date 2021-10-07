Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Amedisys posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $141.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.42.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

