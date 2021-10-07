Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.65). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of LYRA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,258. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.