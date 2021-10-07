Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,884. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 629,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 561,820 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.