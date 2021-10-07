Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.26. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after buying an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 163,998 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 158,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,113. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

