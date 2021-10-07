Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

HCSG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

