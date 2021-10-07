Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Genasys reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Genasys by 81.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,686 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Genasys by 663.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genasys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 172,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genasys by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 1,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,580. The firm has a market cap of $185.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

