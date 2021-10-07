Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ECOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 551,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,694. electroCore has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

